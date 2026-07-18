World Cup final: Madonna, Tom Cruise, and more celebrities to lead Super Bowl-level festivities

East Rutherford, New Jersey - The World Cup tournament was bigger than ever before this year, and so is the list of stars expected at MetLife Stadium for Sunday's final, from Tom Cruise in the closing ceremony to Madonna and Shakira on the halftime stage.

Tom Cruise (l) and Madonna are among several A-listers joining the World Cup final festivities on Sunday. © Collage: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After five weeks of more than 100 matches in three countries, Spain and Argentina will vie for the title, but before the 80,000 fans on hand and billions of viewers at home find out who the victor will be, the venue will glisten with celebrities.

And President Donald Trump, the reality show star-turned-world leader, will be in attendance as it all unfolds.

At 1:30 PM ET, Cruise is expected for the pre-game closing ceremony, along with British pop star Robbie Williams, Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, who will sing the national anthem.

After Cruise's show-stopping stunt at the Olympic closing ceremony at the Stade de France in 2024, when he abseiled from the roof to the stadium floor, pundits are hoping he spreads a bit more Hollywood stardust with his "special appearance."

Rapper-singer Post Malone and streamer IShowSpeed will also be there.

But the 11-minute halftime show – the first in World Cup history – will be the main entertainment event. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said it will be the "biggest in the world."

Madonna, who just dropped a new album at 67, will share the stage with Justin Bieber, K-pop megagroup BTS and Shakira, whose song Dai Dai with Burna Boy is the official song of the tournament.

Other performers include Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and a New York chorus accompanied by Coldplay, whose frontman Chris Martin curated the entire show.