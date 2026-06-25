Meghan Markle faces royal "crisis" as she and Prince Harry prepare for UK visit

London, UK - Next month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel to the UK with their children for the first time in four years. However, the return to Harry's homeland is likely to be anything but easy for Meghan.

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to improve her image with her visit to the UK. © Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa

A royal insider told The Mirror: "They need to come, or more accurately, Meghan needs to come. She really needs a bit of royal stardust sprinkled on her and her business if she wants it to succeed.

"She's probably hoping a visit to the UK would give her that, so she has to make it work somehow."

In recent months, rumors have been swirling that her lifestyle brand As Ever might be in trouble.

Some reports say Meghan's popularity dropped sharply in the first half of the year, which, in turn, has affected the sales of her products.

The 44-year-old could also be left holding inventory worth over $5 million if she doesn't sell items such as jams, teas, and flower sprinkles before the end of summer, as they would otherwise expire. A Sussex spokesperson, however, disputes this claim.

The source explained that Meghan needs a certain amount of backing from the royal family if she wants to build a stable brand that is independent from Harry.