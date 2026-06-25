Meghan Markle faces royal "crisis" as she and Prince Harry prepare for UK visit
London, UK - Next month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel to the UK with their children for the first time in four years. However, the return to Harry's homeland is likely to be anything but easy for Meghan.
A royal insider told The Mirror: "They need to come, or more accurately, Meghan needs to come. She really needs a bit of royal stardust sprinkled on her and her business if she wants it to succeed.
"She's probably hoping a visit to the UK would give her that, so she has to make it work somehow."
In recent months, rumors have been swirling that her lifestyle brand As Ever might be in trouble.
Some reports say Meghan's popularity dropped sharply in the first half of the year, which, in turn, has affected the sales of her products.
The 44-year-old could also be left holding inventory worth over $5 million if she doesn't sell items such as jams, teas, and flower sprinkles before the end of summer, as they would otherwise expire. A Sussex spokesperson, however, disputes this claim.
The source explained that Meghan needs a certain amount of backing from the royal family if she wants to build a stable brand that is independent from Harry.
Can Meghan restore her reputation in the UK?
Whether her image can improve in the UK, however, remains doubtful, according to another palace expert.
In her husband's home country, the Duchess has faced some brutally negative press attention, and many Britons blame Meghan for Harry's rift with his family.
"I don't know how she'll turn it around, because a lot of people feel that way," the source said.
Even meetings with the British royal family could become complicated, since every encounter would have to be planned well in advance.
"Arranging a last-minute visit and hoping to see King Charles would be a risk," the royal expert explained. His days are ordered down to the second, which is why he values his time off so greatly."
While how much time Meghan will spend with the king is unclear, the 77-year-old monarch is said to be looking forward to getting the chance to see his grandchildren during the visit.
Cover photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa