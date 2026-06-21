Meghan Markle wishes Prince Harry a happy Father's Day with rare family snap

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Harry in a sweet Father's Day post, which featured a rare peek at their two kiddos.

Meghan Markle (r.) gushed over Prince Harry as their family's "one and only" in a sweet Father's Day tribute. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@meghan & Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

On Sunday, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared a new photo to Instagram that showed Harry being embraced by their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"They're so lucky to have you," Meghan wrote in the caption. "We all are."

"Happy Father's Day to our one and only," she added.

The sweet post comes after the surprise announcement that the 41-year-old son of King Charles would be bringing his wife and kids to the UK next month – marking their first trip back as a family in four years.

Palace insiders have dished that the 77-year-old monarch is thrilled to see his grandchildren, and he has even reportedly offered Harry and Meghan royal lodgings for their long-awaited visit.

Harry had previously said he did not want to bring Meghan and the kids to the UK out of fear for their safety, as his state-funded security was revoked when he and Meghan stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020.