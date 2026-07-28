Meghan Markle's latest move might have made Prince William "livid"
London, UK – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently shared some intimate glimpses of their family vacation with the kids, but it seems one person isn't happy about it: Prince William!
On the beach, in the pool, and even in an airplane cockpit: A few days ago, Meghan opened up her photo album via Instagram and let her millions of followers in on her summer vacay to Portugal and the UK.
One particular snapshot is causing a stir: a picture of Harry with his two children, Archie and Lilibet, from behind on a lawn.
As the trio walks along a path lined with high hedges, the father and son hold gorgeous bouquets of flowers.
According to reports, the shot was taken on the Althorp estate in the English county of Northamptonshire – the place where the late Princess Diana is buried.
Harry appears to have taken his children to his late mother's final resting place for the first time, and it seems his older brother isn't happy about it.
Has Meghan's new post ruffled feathers with William?
William is likely "livid" about the photos, royal expert Hilary Fordwich suggested as she described the situation to Fox News Digital.
"Not only is Prince William likely to be livid regarding such commercialization of Althorp in such a tacky, tasteless media post, it'll fuel his disgust, so he shall thwart any major re-entry," Fordwich added.
Only recently was there a tentative rapprochement between the exiled couple and the royal family.
During a meeting between Harry's family and King Charles III, the monarch was able to see his grandchildren for the first time in years.
But despite the conciliatory step, the rift between the brothers remains entrenched, and the two are still allegedly not on speaking terms.
Cover photo: Collage: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP & Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP