Meghan Markle's latest move might have made Prince William "livid"

London, UK – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently shared some intimate glimpses of their family vacation with the kids, but it seems one person isn't happy about it: Prince William!

A royal expert suggested that Meghan Markle's (r) latest social media post may have ruffled feathers with her brother-in-law, William. © Collage: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP & Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

On the beach, in the pool, and even in an airplane cockpit: A few days ago, Meghan opened up her photo album via Instagram and let her millions of followers in on her summer vacay to Portugal and the UK.

One particular snapshot is causing a stir: a picture of Harry with his two children, Archie and Lilibet, from behind on a lawn.

As the trio walks along a path lined with high hedges, the father and son hold gorgeous bouquets of flowers.

According to reports, the shot was taken on the Althorp estate in the English county of Northamptonshire – the place where the late Princess Diana is buried.

Harry appears to have taken his children to his late mother's final resting place for the first time, and it seems his older brother isn't happy about it.