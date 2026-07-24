Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids make emotional visit to princess Diana's grave

London, UK - A relaxing summer vacation is coming to an end for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , and the couple has now shared some private glimpses of the trip – including some snaps of their two children!

Meghan Markle (l) and Prince Harry vacationed in Portugal and the UK. © Screenshot/Instagram/@meghan

A special moment on the trip also took the family to the resting place of Harry's late mother, Diana.

There, the princess is buried on a secluded island in the Round Oval Lake on the roughly 15,000-acre Althorp estate.

For the couple's kids, Archie and Lilibet, it was the first time they could visit their grandmother's grave.

The grounds of the estate, which belong to Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer, are usually open to visitors in the summer – except for the burial site itself.

However, Althorp was closed on July 10 and 11– precisely when Harry and his family are said to have been there.

For the 41‑year‑old prince, the visit must have been especially moving – it was the first time he could show his two children the place where their grandmother rests.

In his memoir, Harry described the emotional moment when he brought Meghan to Diana's grave for the first time.

"At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum," he wrote.

Princess Diana died in August 1997 after a car crash in Paris. She was only 36 years old.