Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready to ditch California and move back to the UK?
London, UK - Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle soon leave America? Reports have claimed that the couple is considering a possible return to the UK, six years after they stepped down from their roles as working royals.
At the beginning of 2020, the Sussexes announced their withdrawal from the British royal family and set off a shockwave in the UK.
Now, the signs seem to point toward reconciliation more than ever.
A gentle rapprochement already took place last week. For the first time in years, the couple visited Harry's father, King Charles III, together with their children Archie (7) and Lilibet (5).
Could this be the foundation for a fresh start?
According to the Daily Mail, the couple is actually considering a return to Harry's former home in the hopes of being able to "reverse Megxit."
The path to that is already paved, the report claims.
Does Prince Harry no longer feel comfortable in America?
The prince is feeling increasingly uncomfortable in California, a source close to the 41‑year‑old told the outlet.
Meghan is also said to be fully behind her husband's alleged change of heart and actively supports his plans.
According to the source, the couple wants to use their newly built vacation home in Portugal as something of a bridge to spending more time in the UK.
However, the move is not expected to happen any time soon.
In September, Harry is slated to travel back to his home country for a charity event, which could also lead to another meeting with his father.
Cover photo: Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP