Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready to ditch California for the UK?

London, UK - Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle soon leave America? Reports have claimed that the couple is considering a possible return to the UK, six years after they stepped down from their roles as working royals.

Prince Harry (r) and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering a return to the UK. © Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

At the beginning of 2020, the Sussexes announced their withdrawal from the British royal family and set off a shockwave in the UK.

Now, the signs seem to point toward reconciliation more than ever.

A gentle rapprochement already took place last week. For the first time in years, the couple visited Harry's father, King Charles III, together with their children Archie (7) and Lilibet (5).

Could this be the foundation for a fresh start?

According to the Daily Mail, the couple is actually considering a return to Harry's former home in the hopes of being able to "reverse Megxit."

The path to that is already paved, the report claims.