How does Prince William feel about King Charles' reunion with Harry?
London, UK – The royal family peace appears to have at least been restored between Prince Harry and King Charles – but what does heir apparent Prince William think of the father‑son reunion?
Unlike his father, William reportedly remains critical of his brother. Nevertheless, he gets why the king decided to meet with his 41-year-old son.
"Prince William probably understands why his father did it, even if he wouldn't have done it himself," an insider told Page Six.
"He can appreciate that a father living with cancer wants to see his son and grandchildren, while still believing that Harry has not earned his way back into the family's confidence."
According to him, the 44‑year‑old isn't concerned about whether Harry still belongs to the family, but rather whether he can be trusted.
The source says William's top priority is protecting the monarchy, which he will one day inherit as king.
Last Friday, Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5), met with King Charles and his wife, Camilla. For the first time in four years, the British monarch was able to hold his grandchildren again.
Prince Harry has leveled serious accusations against his family
According to the insider, this meeting still won't erase the past.
The source explained: "It doesn't mean the Palace should forget everything that's happened over the last six years.
"A father can forgive. A monarch still has to protect the Crown… One meeting is easy. Rebuilding trust is extraordinarily difficult."
Since Harry and Meghan laid down their royal duties and moved to the US six years ago, they have leveled serious accusations against the royal family.
The couple claimed several royals were racist towards Meghan, and in his 2023 memoir, Harry even detailed a physical altercation with his older brother.
William appears to still be deeply wounded by the accusations and hasn't forgiven his brother yet. The two last saw each other four years ago.
Cover photo: Collage: Jordan Pettitt & Shane Anthony Sinclair/PA Wire/dpa