Is Kate Middleton pushing Prince William to finally meet with Harry during his UK visit?
London, UK – The moment is fast approaching: Prince Harry will visit his native UK with his family for the first time in four years. A meeting with King Charles is already being planned, but what about his estranged brother William?
For years, there has been a cold war between the siblings. Among the reasons are the serious accusations Harry made after moving to the US – including claims that William threw him to the ground during an argument.
William's wife, Kate Middleton, also allegedly feuded with Harry's better half, Meghan Markle. Since then, both sides are said to have stopped speaking to each other.
But now the Princess of Wales appears to see the situation differently, according to Us Weekly.
The outlet claims that the 44‑year‑old has encouraged her husband to seize the opportunity and meet with Harry during his trip to England.
An insider explained, "Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids."
Kate is also very eager to see her nephew Prince Archie (7) and her niece Princess Lilibet (5), as there have been few chances in the past. The news of a more or less spontaneous visit was therefore a "shock" for Kate.
King Charles reportedly hopes to repair the royal rift
The future queen is apparently doing everything she can to make such a meeting possible.
Whether William will be there is uncertain. His wife hopes the 44‑year‑old will show up – but she respects his decision, whatever it may be.
An insider also claimed that the heir to the throne will only meet his brother on his own terms: "If he is not ready yet, a reunion won't happen."
Charles also seems eager to restore peace within the family. A meeting with Harry and the kids is already planned.
Whether Meghan will be present, however, remains unclear.
The 77‑year‑old hopes to improve the strained relationship with his son.
A source explained: "There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He's hoping it's the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well."
Perhaps 2026 will be the year the British royal family finally makes peace again!
Cover photo: Kirsty O'connor/PA Wire/dpa