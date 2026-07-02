Is Kate Middleton pushing Prince William to finally meet with Harry during his UK visit?

London, UK – The moment is fast approaching: Prince Harry will visit his native UK with his family for the first time in four years. A meeting with King Charles is already being planned, but what about his estranged brother William?

Prince William (l.) and Prince Harry have been at odds for years. © Martin Meissner/AP/dpa

For years, there has been a cold war between the siblings. Among the reasons are the serious accusations Harry made after moving to the US – including claims that William threw him to the ground during an argument.

William's wife, Kate Middleton, also allegedly feuded with Harry's better half, Meghan Markle. Since then, both sides are said to have stopped speaking to each other.

But now the Princess of Wales appears to see the situation differently, according to Us Weekly.

The outlet claims that the 44‑year‑old has encouraged her husband to seize the opportunity and meet with Harry during his trip to England.

An insider explained, "Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids."

Kate is also very eager to see her nephew Prince Archie (7) and her niece Princess Lilibet (5), as there have been few chances in the past. The news of a more or less spontaneous visit was therefore a "shock" for Kate.