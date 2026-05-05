Prince Harry slammed for breaking promise to Queen Elizabeth: "Way out of line"
London, UK - Prince Harry is under fire: during his visit to Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex is said to have broken an agreement with his late grandmother.
Despite retiring from the British royal family more than six years ago, Harry and wife Meghan Markle wanted to continue appearing and working as part-time royals on the side.
However, Queen Elizabeth put a stop to the Sussexes' original plan before her death in 2022.
Harry had to promise his grandmother that he would no longer appear in a royal capacity after his dramatic exit in 2020 and put his "half-in half-out" plan on hold: an agreement that seems to have been forgotten by the 41-year-old.
During his two-day visit to Ukraine last week, the exiled prince called on the US government to fulfill its obligations in the Ukraine conflict and, at the same time, emphasized that he would "always be part of the royal family".
Palace experts see this statement as a clear breach of the Queen's word: Harry is "tearing up" the promise to his late grandmother, British TV presenter Mark Dolan argues, per the Daily Express.
Harry and Meghan's trip to Australia continues to stir controversy
"Well, of course, it goes back to the fact that Harry, in my view, wants to be 'half-in, half-out,' which was a status expressly rejected by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II when they negotiated Megxit," Dolan explained on his talk show.
Royals correspondent Rupert Lowe went even further: in his opinion, the son of King Charles III is "not part of the royal family" and yet is still trying to profit from his former role.
As an example, he cited the recent trip to Australia, during which Harry and Meghan visited hospitals and the famous Bondi Beach.
"For all intents and purposes it was a royal tour", Lowe argued.
The royal expert also felt that Harry's comments on Ukraine were inappropriate. Although the Duke emphasized that he was "not a politician," his statements on US policy were "way out of line" if he continued to see himself as part of the royal family.
"So once again, I'm sure in the corridors of Buckingham Palace, there is yet more eye rolling at the antics of the wayward son."
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/The Daily Telegr via PA Wire | Julian Simmonds