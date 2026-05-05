Prince Harry slammed for breaking promise to Queen Elizabeth: "Way out of line"

London, UK - Prince Harry is under fire: during his visit to Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex is said to have broken an agreement with his late grandmother.

Prince Harry (r.) and Queen Elizabeth had a close relationship until "Megxit" (archive photo). © picture alliance/dpa/The Daily Telegr via PA Wire | Julian Simmonds

Despite retiring from the British royal family more than six years ago, Harry and wife Meghan Markle wanted to continue appearing and working as part-time royals on the side.

However, Queen Elizabeth put a stop to the Sussexes' original plan before her death in 2022.

Harry had to promise his grandmother that he would no longer appear in a royal capacity after his dramatic exit in 2020 and put his "half-in half-out" plan on hold: an agreement that seems to have been forgotten by the 41-year-old.

During his two-day visit to Ukraine last week, the exiled prince called on the US government to fulfill its obligations in the Ukraine conflict and, at the same time, emphasized that he would "always be part of the royal family".

Palace experts see this statement as a clear breach of the Queen's word: Harry is "tearing up" the promise to his late grandmother, British TV presenter Mark Dolan argues, per the Daily Express.