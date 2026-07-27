D4vd murder hearing reveals shocking texts about victim's final hours as hack complicates case

Los Angeles, California - As singer D4vd remains behind bars while chilling evidence emerges on the fifth day of his preliminary hearing, an apparent online hack is adding new complications to his legal troubles.

Singer D4vd looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, continues to fight his murder case as a preliminary hearing continues on Monday, an allegedly fake song titled "I did it" that was uploaded to his Apple Music page is causing a separate stir.

The song briefly appeared online over the weekend, with the chorus reportedly repeating victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez's name, describing her as "the girl with my name tattooed on her chest" in a voice mimicking D4vd's, according to TMZ. The song has since been pulled from the music streaming platform.

The apparent digital hack — which also included album artwork featuring an aerial image of the singer's abandoned Tesla where police say they found the body of 14-year-old Hernandez — occurred as prosecutors continue in a public hearing trying to piece together evidence tying D4vd to Hernandez's killing.

The allegedly fake song wasn't the talk of the final day of the preliminary hearing to decide whether D4vd will stand murder trial, however. Rather, the Associated Press reports prosecutors laid out the final hours of Hernandez's life.

According to LAPD Detective Corey Farrell, text records reveal D4vd and Hernandez had argued immensely on April 22, 2025, before the 14-year-old's killing over the singer's involvement with another woman, leading Hernandez to threaten to "end" his career.

The next morning, on April 23, 2025, D4vd called an Uber to bring the teenager to his Hollywood home. Hernandez sent her final text message around 10 AM before her phone went permanently silent. Prosecutors allege that D4vd fatally stabbed her the moment she entered his home.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo is expected to rule soon on whether the singer will stand trial.