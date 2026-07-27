D4vd murder hearing reveals shocking texts about victim's final hours as hack complicates case
Los Angeles, California - As singer D4vd remains behind bars while chilling evidence emerges on the fifth day of his preliminary hearing, an apparent online hack is adding new complications to his legal troubles.
While D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, continues to fight his murder case as a preliminary hearing continues on Monday, an allegedly fake song titled "I did it" that was uploaded to his Apple Music page is causing a separate stir.
The song briefly appeared online over the weekend, with the chorus reportedly repeating victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez's name, describing her as "the girl with my name tattooed on her chest" in a voice mimicking D4vd's, according to TMZ. The song has since been pulled from the music streaming platform.
The apparent digital hack — which also included album artwork featuring an aerial image of the singer's abandoned Tesla where police say they found the body of 14-year-old Hernandez — occurred as prosecutors continue in a public hearing trying to piece together evidence tying D4vd to Hernandez's killing.
The allegedly fake song wasn't the talk of the final day of the preliminary hearing to decide whether D4vd will stand murder trial, however. Rather, the Associated Press reports prosecutors laid out the final hours of Hernandez's life.
According to LAPD Detective Corey Farrell, text records reveal D4vd and Hernandez had argued immensely on April 22, 2025, before the 14-year-old's killing over the singer's involvement with another woman, leading Hernandez to threaten to "end" his career.
The next morning, on April 23, 2025, D4vd called an Uber to bring the teenager to his Hollywood home. Hernandez sent her final text message around 10 AM before her phone went permanently silent. Prosecutors allege that D4vd fatally stabbed her the moment she entered his home.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo is expected to rule soon on whether the singer will stand trial.
D4vd faces murder charge over killing of 14-year-old girl
D4vd is accused of stabbing Hernandez to death in April 2025 before dismembering her body with a chainsaw. Her decomposing body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered in D4vd's name that had been towed to an LA impound lot.
During a hearing last Friday, the prosecution reviewed dozens of messages between him and Hernandez, roughly a year before her death.
In one set of texts, D4vd asks when she is going to have an abortion, before asking, "It is mine right?" Hernandez replies, "Of course its yours David."
Hernandez was 13 years old at the time. The singer was charged with first-degree murder in April and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
In charging documents, prosecutors claim that D4vd killed Hernandez after she threatened to make their long-standing sexual relationship public, putting his music career at risk.
Cover photo: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP