Judge makes ruling in Harvey Weinstein's latest bid to overturn sex assault conviction

Los Angeles, California - Harvey Weinstein's motion to have the hefty 16-year prison sentence for his rape conviction was rejected, with the disgraced mogul now facing a new sentencing.

Harvey Weinstein's attempt to overturn his rape conviction has been dismissed by an appeals panel. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, a three-judge panel dismissed the convicted sex offender's bid and ordered that a lower court judge resentence him.

Weinstein, the face of the #MeToo scandal, was found guilty of sexually assaulting an actor-model at the Los Angeles-Italia Film Festival.

For the 74-year-old's appeal, his lawyers argued that the trial judge withheld evidence that would have undermined the victim's credibility.

The panel ruled that Weinstein's attorneys failed to adhere to the state's rape shield law, which protects sex assault accusers from defense questions about past sexual conduct, per Variety.

This latest development in Weinstein's legal saga comes after New York prosecutors just dropped a 2013 sexual assault case against the former film producer.