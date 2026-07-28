Nancy Guthrie case takes turn as Savannah Guthrie issues new plea: "Tell us where to look"
Tucson, Arizona - Amid much speculation by former FBI agents about Nancy Guthrie and whether she's alive, her daughter Savannah Guthrie is offering another heartwrenching plea.
It has been nearly six months since Nancy disappeared from her Tucson home in the early hours of February 1, and the Today Show co-host continues to beg: "Tell us where to look for her."
In a video shared to Instagram on July 27, Savannah said. "It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end."
The new video comes roughly one month after Savannah made an emotional plea on the Today Show. She continues to encourage whoever might have information about the whereabouts of her 84-year-old mother to "make the right choice" and come forward.
“The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way," Savannah said in the July 27 video. "So I am asking you — begging you — to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end."
The case is still being investigated as a kidnapping, according to authorities, and the agency is still looking into the legitimacy of various ransom notes that have been received.
Former FBI agents have been speculating about the ransom notes and Nancy's disappearance, with former agent Steve Moore previously telling NewsNation's Brian Entin, "You have to put into play the very strong possibility that Nancy didn’t survive long enough for them to even get a ransom note."
Cover photo: Collage: HANDOUT / PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT / AFP | REUTERS