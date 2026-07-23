Nancy Guthrie: Disturbing details of first ransom note have been revealed

New York, New York - The contents of the first ransom note in the mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie have been revealed.

The first ransom note in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie has been revealed. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The information was shared in a new episode of Crime Junkie, where journalist Briana Whitney said that the first note was addressed to Nancy's daughter, TV host Savannah Guthrie.

"Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe but scared," the captors reportedly wrote. "She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed."

The note said that the 84-year-old would be held "for a maximum of seven days." It then demanded two bitcoin payments with separate deadlines, totalling around $10 million.

The note said Nancy would be safely returned if these demands were met, but if the money was not provided by the final deadline, "she will be killed."

"Your mother is aware of this, and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible," the note continued.

Nancy's alleged captors said that they could not be contacted and that there would be "no negotiation." The note also included specific details of Nancy's home, but the FBI is still investigating whether or not it is legitimate.

The contents of the first message come after it was reported that a second note claimed Nancy had died following the abduction.

Law enforcement sources said last month that this second note did not contain any demands for money, but confirmed that Nancy had passed away and claimed that the senders had not intended to kill her.