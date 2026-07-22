Nolan Wells: Family reveals independent autopsy results after teen's mysterious death
Chicago, Illinois - The results of an independent autopsy conducted on Nolan Wells have been revealed, with the Mississippi teen's manner and cause of death remaining undetermined.
Ben Crump, the attorney for Wells' family, shared the findings of the autopsy during a press conference at the NAACP Convention in Chicago on Wednesday.
The independent autopsy found "red discoloration" on the soft tissue of the back of Wells' head, which Crump called "significant," but the cause could not be determined.
Wells' body was significantly decomposed by the time the private autopsy was performed on July 10, and parts of his body were removed during the official autopsy.
This complicated the autopsy team's ability to gather information, and foul play could not be ruled out by the forensic pathologist.
"The most significant of the limitations was the inability to directly observe the airway and lungs for water and directly observe the stomach for gastric contents," the report said, per NewsNation.
The independent autopsy – funded by former NFL star and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick – did not include toxicology, and official findings are still pending.
Crump admitted that "we still have more questions than we have answers at this time," calling the autopsy "only another part of the puzzle."
Major questions remain in the death of Nolan Wells
Wells was found dead on July 6 after embarking on a boat trip with his friends to Horn Island on the Fourth of July. His friends returned without him, telling police that the football player had elected to stay behind.
Conflicting witness accounts, questions about deleted cell phone content, and an overall lack of information about the 18-year-old's death has continued to fuel widespread speculation.
Crump vowed to "persist" in pushing for transparency surrounding Wells' death, while a $125,000 reward – funded by the Reverend Al Sharpton, actor Tyler Perry, and retired NFL star Terrell Owens – has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with the case.
Cover photo: REUTERS