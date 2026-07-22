Nolan Wells: Family reveals independent autopsy results after teen's mysterious death

Chicago, Illinois - The results of an independent autopsy conducted on Nolan Wells have been revealed, with the Mississippi teen's manner and cause of death remaining undetermined.

Attorney Ben Crump (r) announced the findings of the independent autopsy on Wednesday. © REUTERS

Ben Crump, the attorney for Wells' family, shared the findings of the autopsy during a press conference at the NAACP Convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

The independent autopsy found "red discoloration" on the soft tissue of the back of Wells' head, which Crump called "significant," but the cause could not be determined.

Wells' body was significantly decomposed by the time the private autopsy was performed on July 10, and parts of his body were removed during the official autopsy.

This complicated the autopsy team's ability to gather information, and foul play could not be ruled out by the forensic pathologist.

"The most significant of the limitations was the inability to directly observe the airway and lungs for water and directly observe the stomach for gastric contents," the report said, per NewsNation.

The independent autopsy – funded by former NFL star and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick – did not include toxicology, and official findings are still pending.

Crump admitted that "we still have more questions than we have answers at this time," calling the autopsy "only another part of the puzzle."