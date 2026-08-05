Nolan Wells' friends raise money for legal fund and claim they are being "wrongly blamed" for his death

Mississippi - The Nolan Wells death investigation just took another turn, as three of his friends have launched a legal fund and a third person has been charged with making a threat.

The family of Nolan Wells (r) has been desperately seeking answers about the 18-year-old's mysterious death. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

The case has led to rampant speculation online, with some believing that the 18-year-old could have been murdered.

Now, an online campaign on GiveSendGo has raised a legal fund of over $90,000 for Wells' friends Warren Hudson, Morgan Seymour, and Jax Pitalo.

The boys were with Wells at the Fourth of July party he attended right before his mysterious death.

The fundraiser claims that the friends were "falsely and wrongly blamed... of either directly or indirectly having a hand in Nolan's death."

The page also says that Pitalo, Hudson, and Seymour have "been inundated with death threats, threats of violence, and defamation."

The Wells family's lawyer, Ben Crump, has repeatedly voiced his suspicion about conflicting accounts of events from Nolan's friends.

Nolan's parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, have also reportedly sent legal notices to the families of those present at the party, indicating at least one future lawsuit.

This follows a prior fundraiser for Wells' parents, which earned them over $800,000.