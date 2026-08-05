Nolan Wells' friends raise money for legal fund and claim they are being "wrongly blamed" for his death
Mississippi - The Nolan Wells death investigation just took another turn, as three of his friends have launched a legal fund and a third person has been charged with making a threat.
The case has led to rampant speculation online, with some believing that the 18-year-old could have been murdered.
Now, an online campaign on GiveSendGo has raised a legal fund of over $90,000 for Wells' friends Warren Hudson, Morgan Seymour, and Jax Pitalo.
The boys were with Wells at the Fourth of July party he attended right before his mysterious death.
The fundraiser claims that the friends were "falsely and wrongly blamed... of either directly or indirectly having a hand in Nolan's death."
The page also says that Pitalo, Hudson, and Seymour have "been inundated with death threats, threats of violence, and defamation."
The Wells family's lawyer, Ben Crump, has repeatedly voiced his suspicion about conflicting accounts of events from Nolan's friends.
Nolan's parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, have also reportedly sent legal notices to the families of those present at the party, indicating at least one future lawsuit.
This follows a prior fundraiser for Wells' parents, which earned them over $800,000.
Three people charged with making threats over Nolan Wells case
This isn't the only twist in the Wells case, however, as three people have been charged with making threats over the investigation.
One defendant, Edward James Porter, allegedly made calls to two witnesses in which he threatened to kill them and their families, according to NBC News.
Court documents reveal that he told the second witness that he would cut them up and put them in a suitcase.
Another defendant, Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce, is charged with sending Facebook messages to a Jackson County Chancery Court judge on July 11 where he threatened to bomb the official's office.
"There will be a package coming to your guys office in the next few days. It’s gonna blow you away when you see it lol," the messages read. "Once that package is opened the timer will start. And then you have maybe 10 seconds or less to ask god forgiveness."
The third person charged is Michelle Francine Edwards, who is accused of sending a bomb threat to the George County chancery clerk's office on July 23. She reportedly made another bomb threat to the Jackson County sheriff’s office later that day.
Cover photo: OCTAVIO JONES / AFP