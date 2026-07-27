Will D4vd stand trial over murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez? Judge reveals decision

Los Angeles, California - Singer D4vd will stand trial on charges of killing and dismembering a 14-year-old girl who prosecutors say threatened to reveal their illegal sexual relationship, a judge ordered Monday.

Singer D4vd will stand trial over the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in his Tesla last year. © Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP & TED SOQUI / POOL / AFP

Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled there was enough incriminating evidence to proceed after a five-day hearing, during which prosecutors presented text messages from the teen victim – whose body was discovered in the trunk of D4vd's car – threatening to end his career.

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, allegedly began a sexual relationship with Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was 13 and he was 18.

Prosecutors say Hernandez was jealous of another woman and threatened to reveal their relationship in April 2025, about 24 hours before her death and three days before his first album was released.

"I swear to GOD I will kill u she was in my dam seat i will strangle u...i will end ur career and ur life I will damage anything," Hernandez wrote in profanity-laced texts presented by prosecutors.

The singer then allegedly paid for an Uber to bring her to his home and subsequently stabbed her to death.

According to prosecutors, Burke's Amazon receipts show he purchased chainsaws and an inflatable pool, as well as a portable "burn box" incinerator that turned out to be too small to destroy her body.

Hernandez's decomposing body was found in September 2025 in the trunk of a Tesla registered in the singer's name, which had been towed to a Hollywood impound lot.