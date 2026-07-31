Nancy Guthrie case heats up as FBI releases ransom notes: "We are truly sorry"
Tucson, Arizona - Nearly six months after Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, mysteriously vanished from her Arizona home, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are releasing the contents of much-debated ransom notes.
In an effort to push the case forward with the public's health, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI opted Friday to release, in full, the ransom notes regarding Nancy that were sent to local media outlets in February.
The release of these notes comes just days after Savannah made yet another agonizing plea for anyone with information to come forward and tell them "where to look" for Nancy.
In posts shared on X, authorities state the ransom notes being released contain "distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer’s unique linguistic style." They hope that a friend, family member, coworker, or classmate may recognize the phrasing habits and come forward with information.
Authorities also shared that the notes provide "valuable insight into the person’s mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time," which could allow those who know them to witness similarities or behavioral shifts in person around early February. They name sudden changes in mood or irritability, abrupt changes in physical appearances, or unexplained injuries.
The full text of the first note, which was sent February 2, claimed Nancy was "safe but scared" and demanded $4 million in Bitcoin.
The full text of the second ransom note, sent February 6, was addressed to the "Guthrie Family" and claimed Nancy died shortly after being taken due to a heart condition and is "buried in nature now."
Nancy Guthrie ransom notes revealed in full
The first note included details about the crime scene to prove credibility, like a white smart watch that was left near the foot of her bed. The second letter, however, has a far more regretful tone.
"We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition," the second ransom letter states. "Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry."
But it wasn't just the text of the ransom notes that authorities dialed in on in Friday's media release. They also highlighted the doorbell camera footage showing an unidentified person who appeared to take pre-planning steps across a span of days.
Nancy was last seen on January 31 and is thought to have been kidnapped in the early hours of February 1. Those with information can contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or call the Pima County 88-CRIME tip line at 520-882-7463.
Cover photo: Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP | HANDOUT / PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT / AFP