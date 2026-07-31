Nancy Guthrie case heats up as FBI releases ransom notes: "We are truly sorry"

Tucson, Arizona - Nearly six months after Savannah Guthrie 's mother, Nancy Guthrie, mysteriously vanished from her Arizona home, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are releasing the contents of much-debated ransom notes .

The ransom notes sent in the Nancy Guthrie case regarding her disappearance were fully released on July 31, 2026. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP | HANDOUT / PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT / AFP

In an effort to push the case forward with the public's health, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI opted Friday to release, in full, the ransom notes regarding Nancy that were sent to local media outlets in February.

The release of these notes comes just days after Savannah made yet another agonizing plea for anyone with information to come forward and tell them "where to look" for Nancy.

In posts shared on X, authorities state the ransom notes being released contain "distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer’s unique linguistic style." They hope that a friend, family member, coworker, or classmate may recognize the phrasing habits and come forward with information.

Authorities also shared that the notes provide "valuable insight into the person’s mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time," which could allow those who know them to witness similarities or behavioral shifts in person around early February. They name sudden changes in mood or irritability, abrupt changes in physical appearances, or unexplained injuries.

The full text of the first note, which was sent February 2, claimed Nancy was "safe but scared" and demanded $4 million in Bitcoin.

The full text of the second ransom note, sent February 6, was addressed to the "Guthrie Family" and claimed Nancy died shortly after being taken due to a heart condition and is "buried in nature now."