Nancy Guthrie search: Savannah Guthrie raises stakes 6 months in: "There is a hole inside of us"

Tucson, Arizona - As the search for Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, enters its sixth month following the release of two ransom notes , the TV personality is raising the stakes in the name of desperation.

A sign directed to the alleged kidnapper sits in a memorial set up next to the driveway of Nancy Guthrie's home on February 24, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. Nancy has been missing since February 1, 2026. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

With one of the recently released ransom notes claiming Nancy died shortly after being taken, Savannah took to Facebook to share a lengthy message that ended with a simple, powerful and "desperate" demand: "Please. Bring her home."

The emotional plea — which includes a photo of Nancy — was posted in the early hours of Saturday, giving those who have been following the case insight into the Guthrie family's state of mind during a time where they "have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair."

"Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on - because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake - our hearts are in ruins. Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me," Savannah wrote, "We spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened.

"And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves."

Savannah admitted that she and her family have reached a point of desperation, bringing her attention to the newly released ransom notes.