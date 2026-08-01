Nancy Guthrie search: Savannah Guthrie raises stakes 6 months in: "There is a hole inside of us"
Tucson, Arizona - As the search for Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, enters its sixth month following the release of two ransom notes, the TV personality is raising the stakes in the name of desperation.
With one of the recently released ransom notes claiming Nancy died shortly after being taken, Savannah took to Facebook to share a lengthy message that ended with a simple, powerful and "desperate" demand: "Please. Bring her home."
The emotional plea — which includes a photo of Nancy — was posted in the early hours of Saturday, giving those who have been following the case insight into the Guthrie family's state of mind during a time where they "have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair."
"Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on - because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake - our hearts are in ruins. Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me," Savannah wrote, "We spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened.
"And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves."
Savannah admitted that she and her family have reached a point of desperation, bringing her attention to the newly released ransom notes.
Ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case take center stage
Echoing the statements made by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office in Friday's media release, Savannah pleaded with her followers.
"Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual - perhaps with someone they deeply love," Savannah wrote. "Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. ... There is a way out - to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing."
Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31. Authorities believe the 84-year-old was kidnapped from her home in the early hours of February 1. She hasn't been seen since.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP