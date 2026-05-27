New York and New Jersey open probe into "impossibly high" World Cup ticket prices

New York, New York - New York and New Jersey announced a probe Wednesday into whether FIFA has exploited soccer fans with "impossibly high" World Cup ticket prices.

Attorneys General in New York and New Jersey have launched an investigation into FIFA's ticket pricing for the World Cup. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Prosecutors in the two states said they would investigate ticket practices by the game's governing body and organizer of the tournament, starting June 11 in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

"FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices," said Jennifer Davenport, attorney general for New Jersey, which will host the final on July 19.

"We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of FIFA's conduct," she said.

The investigation will probe reports that fans were misled about seat locations and hurt by aggressive demand-based price-setting, where prices rise according to sales.

"New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets," said the state's attorney general, Letitia James.

"No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive."

Much of the controversy has focused on the cost of attending the eight games at the New York Giants and Jets NFL stadium just outside New York City in New Jersey.

In addition to tickets, it will cost $100 to take the train from New York – instead of the typical $12.90 fare.