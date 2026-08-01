Nolan Wells case takes a wild turn as new arrest made following bomb threats

Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Another arrest has been made in connection with the mysterious death of Nolan Wells as the teen's family continues to search for answers.

Attorney Ben Crump and the parents of Nolan Wells speak at the annual NAACP National Convention to announce the results of an independent autopsy of Wells on July 22, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following the news that a California man had been arrested and now faces federal charges for threatening a Mississippi judge whose son was friends with Wells, an Ohio woman is facing a similar fate.

Michelle Francine Edwards of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Thursday (July 30) with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce to kill or injure another person and to damage a building, per reports from Biloxi, Mississippi's ABC affiliate, WLOX. Edwards' charges were filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

The outlet states Edwards made two sets of calls on July 23 using a blocked number. She allegedly made 21 calls to the George County Chancery Clerk’s Office, warning them "do not go outside," "the clock is ticking," and "die."

Then, eight calls were received by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, where the caller said, “Y’all got a bomb outside, don’t come outside b***h."

The threats reportedly triggered the building to go into lockdown so a bomb sweep with K9 units could take place. Using a slew of tactics, including open-source searches on Cash App, authorities found a number linked to accounts associated with the name Michelle Edwards, which matched records with the Cincinnati Police Department, per WLOX.

Edwards' arrest occurred the same day 27-year-old Sacramento resident Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce was arrested and charged with the same crime.

Wells disappeared on July 4 after visiting Horn Island with friends. His body was found two days later, and autopsy results have been inconclusive.