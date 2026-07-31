Nolan Wells case takes dramatic turn with new arrest and OnlyFans model drama

Ocean Springs, Mississippi - An arrest has reportedly been made relating to the death of Nolan Wells as the late teen's friend finds himself in a legal battle with an OnlyFans model.

A photo of Nolan Wells is seen in front of a podium during the 117th NAACP National Convention at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, on July 22, 2026. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

As law enforcement continues to search for answers regarding the mysterious death of 18-year-old Wells, things are starting to unravel with those around the late college student.

Things took a turn when a California man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the case. According to reports by the Sacramento Bee, he faces federal charges for interstate transmission of a threatening communication for threatening Jackson County Chancery Judge Ashlee Cole, the mother of a friend of Wells who was with him at Horn Island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast on July 4, two days before he was found dead.

The man is a 27-year-old Sacramento native named Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce, according to the outlet. In early July, Cole posted screenshots on Facebook of threatening messages she's received.

One of the messages from user yaeyae962, who authorities believe is Dumarce, read as follows: "There will be a package coming to your guys office in the next few days. It’s gonna blow you away when you see it. LoL. probably best to have the boys there to see as well. Blood. So much blood everywhere. Hard to clean. Especially from a boat. But yours will be quick I promise. I got all you info. Not even the FBI can stop this. Once that package is opened, the timer will start."

If convicted, Dumarce faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervision post-release.

Then, there's the case of an OnlyFans model digitally duking it out with one of Wells' friends.