Supreme Court paves way for new Alabama redistricting which will eliminate a majority-Black district

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the state of Alabama can use a GOP-backed 2023 congressional map that includes only a single majority-Black district – one fewer than before.

The US Supreme Court on Monday allowed Alabama to use a 2023 congressional map that includes only one majority-Black district. © AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a 6–3 ruling, the Supreme Court overturned a judicial injunction which mandated that Alabama use a court-approved congressional map until the 2030 census, after which the new redistricting could occur.

As a result, the judges gave Alabama permission to readopt a redistricting map that was initially approved in 2023 by the state's Republican-led legislature.

The map sees one majority-Black district consumed by a number of Republican seats, delivering a massive blow to the community's voting power and their representation in Congress.

That leaves Alabama with only a single majority-Black congressional district, as opposed to the two that were included in the court-mandated map.

Republican lawmakers have already begun proceedings to void the results of a May 19 primary and instead hold a new primary based on the new district boundaries.

"Today, the Supreme Court vindicated the state's long-held position," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. "Now, the power to draw Alabama's maps goes back to the people's elected representatives."

He went on to admit that the entire point of the exercise was to "put the legislature in the best possible legal position to draw a congressional map that favors Republicans seven-to-zero."

The latest round of redistricting shenanigans, most of which have strongly favored the GOP, follow the Supreme Court's decision in late April to limit the use of race in the drawing of electoral districts.