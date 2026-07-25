Barron Trump's alleged ties to Andrew Tate opens door to testify after arrest

Washington DC - The youngest son of President Donald Trump , Barron Trump, is facing a call to testify before Congress regarding his alleged relationship with Andrew and Tristan Tate .

A member of Congress recently put in a request to have President Donald Trump's son Barron testify before the House about his relationship with Andrew Tate. © Collage: Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent X post, Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari shared a letter she penned urging House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to open a probe into the Tate brothers' "coordination and extensive relationships with members of the President's orbit, including his son, Barron Trump."

Ansari argued the Tates' ties to the Trump world "raise extremely grave national security, diplomatic, and ethical concerns about whether political networks in the President's orbit... leveraged their influence to shield these two men."

She went on to urge Comer to issue a subpoena for Barron to testify before the committee about his potential "knowledge" of the brothers' alleged crimes.

The letter comes after the Tates were detained by authorities in Miami last Saturday as Britain sought their extradition to face new charges of rape, sex trafficking, and assault.

Over the years, the Tates have been avid supporters of President Trump, and have in turn developed close ties with prominent MAGA figures, including the president's eldest son Don Jr.

A report published last month claimed Barron has also developed a relationship with the manosphere figures in recent years, regularly seeking fashion and dating advice.