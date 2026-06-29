Trump bashes Washington's likely next mayor as he touts golf course project

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at Washington's presumptive next mayor, calling her a communist who would destroy the capital city, even as he touted grandiose building projects, including the refurbishment of a golf course.

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George joins parents, educators, organizers, and their children at a rally to demand funding for the Pay Equity Fund and childcare subsidies at Washington DC's Blandis Child Learning Center on March 27, 2026 © PAUL MORIGI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump said in the Truth Social post that he would meet with Janeese Lewis George, who prevailed in the Democratic Party mayoral primary Tuesday, all but assuring that she will win November's election in the heavily Democratic city.

But Trump warned that he would not let Washington, which he claimed to have made a "Safe and Prestigious Community" again with the deployment of National Guard troops, "be destroyed by a Communist adherent."

Trump recently has ramped up his use of the word "communist" to describe political foes, including referring to three winners of Democratic primaries last week in New York City backed by leftist Mayor Zohran Mamdani as "godless communists."

Like Mamdani, Lewis George identifies as a democratic socialist, not a communist.

In a lengthy second post, Trump bragged about steps he has taken to beautify Washington, including resurfacing the bottom of the Reflecting Pool with an "American flag blue" coating used in swimming pools.

But since its installation, the coating has begun to peel off and algae has turned the water green – a persistent problem over the years.

Repeating past claims, Trump accused "Criminal, Radical Left Vandals" of cutting the bottom and ripping up sections of coating.

He has not provided evidence for his allegations, but the National Park Service told AFP last week that five individuals had been arrested for vandalism.