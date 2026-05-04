Trump calls on South Korea to join war on Iran: "Perhaps it's time"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Iran had "taken some shots" but caused little harm in the Strait of Hormuz Monday, while urging South Korea to join the war after one of its vessels was hit.

Trump urged South Korea to join his war on Iran after one of its vessels was hit on Monday. © REUTERS

In a Truth Social post, Trump also made no mention of apparent attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Oman, in an apparent effort to downplay tensions in the face of surging oil prices.

The developments have shaken an already fragile ceasefire, with US warships also moving through the crucial waterway Monday in what Trump says is an effort to protect shipping.

"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it's time for South Korea to come and join the mission!" wrote Trump.

"Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait."