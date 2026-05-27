Trump celebrates Paxton's runoff win and promises to hold "nice, big, beautiful rallies"

Houston, Texas - Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed a decisive win for his favored candidate in a bitter Senate primary runoff in Texas, as scandal-plagued Ken Paxton's victory further cemented the president's grip on the Republican Party.

President Trump (l.) celebrated a decisive win for scandal-plagued Ken Paxton in Tuesday night's Republican Senate primary runoff. © Collage: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP & REUTERS

Paxton's resounding defeat on Tuesday of incumbent Senator John Cornyn underscored Trump's continued power to make or break Republican political careers – even as lawmakers on Capitol Hill begin to rebel.

Cornyn, a four-term senator and former Republican whip, began the year as the establishment favorite.

Trump's late endorsement transformed the race, giving Paxton a decisive boost and leaving Cornyn as the latest Republican incumbent punished after falling out of step with the president.

In an early Wednesday post on his Truth Social platform, Trump congratulated Paxton on his "tremendous win" and predicted he would "become a fantastic, common sense Senator, one who is respected by all."

Paxton won easily, with more than 63% of the vote, the official count showed.

At a victory party Tuesday night, he thanked Trump.

"When everyone in Washington told him to abandon me and abandon the people of Texas, he didn't listen," Paxton said.

He called Trump's endorsement "the most powerful force in politics."

In his Truth Social post Wednesday, Trump turned his attention to Paxton's Democratic opponent in the November elections, James Talarico, saying he "may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen" and attacking his liberal policy stances.

Trump also said he would stage "nice, big, beautiful rallies for Ken."