Trump defends Iran deal from critics he calls "fools" ahead of negotiations

Paris, France - President Donald Trump lashed out at critics of his agreement with Iran on Thursday, calling those who accused him of offering concessions to end the war "fools," ahead of negotiations in Switzerland on implementing the deal.

President Donald Trump (l.), alongside France's President Emmanuel Macron, signs a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war, inside Chateau de Versailles on June 17, 2026. © @EMMANUELMACRON (X ACCOUNT OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON) / AFP

Oil prices tumbled after Trump and his Iranian counterpart separately signed their accord to end the Middle East war, with the Strait of Hormuz to reopen but two months of negotiations lying ahead.

In a sudden development after uncertainty over when the deal agreed earlier this week would be formally signed, Trump put his name to it in thick black ink at a candlelit dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris on Wednesday.

Macron – for whom the signing at the palace, which hosted the signing of the treaty that ended World War I, was an immense coup following his hosting of the G7 summit – shouted "bravo" as Trump signed.

"These fools, who think I haven't been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are 'tumbling' down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid," Trump posted on social media hours after signing the deal.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed the agreement, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, adding that "now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement."

Crude fell more than 3% Thursday, extending the losses sustained since news of the deal broke at the weekend.