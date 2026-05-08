US military opens fire on two Iran-flagged ships violating port blockade

Washington DC - US forces fired on and disabled two Iranian -flagged tankers that attempted to violate the American blockade of Iran's ports on Friday, the US military said.

US forces opened fire on two Iranian-flagged ships that attempted to violate Washington's blockade. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Washington has now forcibly halted four ships it said were attempting to violate the blockade, which has been in place since April 13.

A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet disabled the M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda by "firing precision munitions into their smokestacks, preventing the non-compliant ships from entering Iran," US Central Command said in a post on X that included footage of the strikes on the two vessels.

On Wednesday, an F/A-18 disabled another Iranian-flagged ship – the M/T Hasna – by firing its 20mm cannon at the vessel's rudder.

And on April 19, the Iranian-flagged M/V Touska attempted to violate the blockade and ignored multiple warnings from a US destroyer, CENTCOM said at the time.

The American warship eventually directed the ship's crew to evacuate its engine room, which it then hit with multiple rounds from its five-inch gun, disabling the vessel.

Tehran's forces effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway – a key route for oil and gas shipments – after the start of the US-Israeli air campaign against Iran on February 28.