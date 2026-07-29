Trump mocks Claudia Sheinbaum's pronunciation of "Mexico" in shock racist rant

Milford, Michigan - President Donald Trump used a speech at a General Motors assembly plant in Michigan to publicly mock Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's pronunciation of "Mexico."

President Donald Trump (r) mocked Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's (l) pronunciation of her own country's name in a shocking racist rant. © Collage: IMAGO/Agencia EFE & AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"For years, you watch companies move production from America down to Me-hee-ho," Trump said while giving a speech to employees at a General Motors assembly plant in Milford, Michigan, imitating a Mexican accent. "Me-hee-ho."

"I love the way – there's a very nice president of Mexico, you know that, she is very nice," Trump continued. "She speaks beautifully and she calls it 'Me-hee-ho.'"

"So I said to a group the other day: 'We will stop all business going to Me-hee-ho and they didn't know what the hell I was talking about. It didn't come out as well."

Trump's mockery of Sheinbaum, laced with touches of faint praise, came as he continues to push companies to relocate production in countries like Mexico back to the US.

Early in July, Japanese car manufacturer Toyota announced plans to move the production of its Tacoma pickup truck from Tijuana to San Antonio, Texas.

Toyota insisted that the move was "aimed at further enhancing Toyota's locally rooted and competitive production system," but the Trump administration was quick to tout the decision as a win for their "Made in USA" agenda.

Trump's latest comments come at a time when tensions are already high between Washington and Mexico City, especially over the issue of cross-border drug trafficking and organized crime.

Sheinbaum's government has also been increasingly vocal in its opposition to the treatment of Mexican citizens by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as deaths continue to skyrocket north of the border.