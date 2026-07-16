Trump prepares to deliver "very big" primetime address on false election claims

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will give a primetime address to the nation on Thursday that is expected to focus on his false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Trump will address the nation in a primetime speech on Thursday night. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump has said he will unveil "really big news" about "free and fair elections" – but said the speech at 9 PM ET would also cover unspecified other subjects.

They are expected to include Iran, as the US steps up strikes to curb Tehran's ability to hit the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump threatens wider attacks unless the Islamic Republic returns to talks.

An air of mystery has hung over the speech since Trump announced it on Monday, with the White House declining to give any details at all on what the 80-year-old might say.

"The truth is, nobody knows yet what President Trump will ultimately say, which is why everyone should tune in," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told CBS News.

CBS reported that part of Trump's speech would touch on previously unreported allegations of Chinese meddling in US elections, including that it compromised US voter data.

It said he would also raise claims that the Central Intelligence Agency knew about the Chinese actions and failed to share the information with Trump during his first term as president.

The heads of the CIA, FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and Department of Homeland Security have been invited to be present while Trump gives the speech, CBS said.