Trump weighs in on Platner sexual assault allegations: "A lot of people say big falsehoods"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump weighed in on the sexual assault allegations that led former Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner to suspend his campaign.

President Donald Trump (r.) weighed in on the sexual assault allegations that forced Graham Platner (l.) to abandon his Senate run in Maine. © Collage: AFP/Laura Brett/Getty Images & AFP/Saul Loeb

"So, he won the primary, right? And it's very hard for them to do, it's surely a question of whether or not you believe the woman," Trump said when asked whether the Democrats should be allowed to pick a replacement for Platner.

"A lot of people say big falsehoods, you know?" he claimed. "It's, um, he's in a bind, he's in a bind, but should they be able to do it? Well, I guess he's going to lose, I would imagine he's gonna lose."

"It's very interesting, when a Republican woman came out with the same charge nobody believed her, when this woman came out everybody believed her."

Trump was aboard Air Force One, on his way home from a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, when he made the comments to a press gaggle.

Shortly afterward, Platner posted a video to X announcing he was suspending his campaign in Maine. He repeatedly denied the sexual assault allegations leveled against him and accused the mainstream media and his political opponents of facilitating his downfall.

"We're not doing it because of the allegations, we're doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power," Platner said.

The oyster farmer was accused in a Politico report on Monday of drunkenly forcing his way into the home of and subsequently raping a former girlfriend in 2021.