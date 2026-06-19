Will Trump turn his attention to North Korea after Iran deal?

Paris, France - Donald Trump wants to turn his attention to North Korea now that he has an accord with Iran , South Korea's president said Friday after meeting his US counterpart in France.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (l.) said President Donald Trump (c.) now wants to turn his attention to North Korea, led by Kim Jong Un, after signing a memorandum of understanding with Iran. © Collage: REUTERS & KCNA via REUTERS

Lee Jae Myung also said he told Trump that sanctions imposed on Pyongyang over its nuclear program were "ineffective."

Trump and Lee met over dinner during a G7 summit in Evian this week.

While in France, Trump also signed a deal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

"President Trump said that the time had come to pay attention to the North Korea issue," Lee told reporters in Seoul.

"I told him sanctions and pressure (against the North) are ineffective," the South Korean leader said.

"The effectiveness of sanctions has diminished due to military cooperation between North Korea and Russia stemming from the war in Ukraine," he added.

"Even a small amount of assistance from Russia is of great help to North Korea."

Hours after announcing an agreement with Iran, Trump took to social media to post an uncaptioned photograph of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, taken when they met in Singapore in 2018. This fueled speculation that the Trump administration could next shift its focus to nuclear-armed North Korea.