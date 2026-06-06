Ro Khanna defends Graham Platner at first rally since explosive report
Bar Harbor, Maine - Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner fiercely defended his candidacy at a campaign rally on Friday, where he was joined by progressive Congressman Ro Khanna.
The event marked Platner's first campaign rally since an explosive report detailed allegations from ex-girlfriends that the Democrat displayed "toxic" and "unsettling" behavior in past relationships.
Platner said claims of physical abuse were "simply not true," and on Friday, he suggested that the accusations were "politically motivated."
"When politically motivated, serious and false accusations are made against me, Maine, you have my back," he told the crowd, per AP News.
"The state of Maine raised me, and the state of Maine saved me."
Platner's campaign previously described one of his exes making the claims as "a lifelong GOP operative who's dedicated her career to electing Republicans."
While the oyster farmer admitted that he was not always a "good boyfriend," he contended that he was battling undiagnosed PTSD stemming from his military service and was "certainly self-medicating with alcohol."
At Friday's event, Khanna emphasized that Platner has learned from his past.
"We reject, unequivocally, misogyny. But you know who else rejects it? Graham Platner," the California representative said. "He understood that those years that he came back were not the best years of his life."
Platner backed by prominent Democrats after latest scandal
In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Khanna said that while there was "no excuse" for Platner's "toxic" relationships, the Senate candidate has since "found peace."
"He is ashamed of that period," Khanna added.
"To me, that suggests someone taking accountability and improving their lives, and we need that redemption in this country."
Platner has faced numerous scandals on the campaign trail, including concerns over an apparent Nazi tattoo – which he has since covered up – and a recent report alleging that he had been sexting multiple women after marrying his wife in 2023.
The 41-year-old had managed to weather the storm, earning such a significant lead in the primary polls that Maine Governor Janet Mills dropped out of the race and left him as the presumptive Democratic nominee.
But the latest headlines have significantly hurt his odds of defeating GOP rival, incumbent Susan Collins.
Along with Khanna, numerous prominent Democrats have stuck by Platner, including Senator Bernie Sanders.
"I think it's better for this country that we start focusing on the enormous crises facing working people, a corrupt political system, than spending so much time worrying about, you know, the personal life of an individual," Sanders said in a recent interview.
Cover photo: Collage: Tom Brenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS