Ro Khanna defends Graham Platner at first rally since explosive report

Bar Harbor, Maine - Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner fiercely defended his candidacy at a campaign rally on Friday, where he was joined by progressive Congressman Ro Khanna.

Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner said voters "had his back" after his campaign took a hit from a new report of his "unsettling" behavior in past relationships. © REUTERS

The event marked Platner's first campaign rally since an explosive report detailed allegations from ex-girlfriends that the Democrat displayed "toxic" and "unsettling" behavior in past relationships.

Platner said claims of physical abuse were "simply not true," and on Friday, he suggested that the accusations were "politically motivated."

"When politically motivated, serious and false accusations are made against me, Maine, you have my back," he told the crowd, per AP News.

"The state of Maine raised me, and the state of Maine saved me."

Platner's campaign previously described one of his exes making the claims as "a lifelong GOP operative who's dedicated her career to electing Republicans."

While the oyster farmer admitted that he was not always a "good boyfriend," he contended that he was battling undiagnosed PTSD stemming from his military service and was "certainly self-medicating with alcohol."

At Friday's event, Khanna emphasized that Platner has learned from his past.

"We reject, unequivocally, misogyny. But you know who else rejects it? Graham Platner," the California representative said. "He understood that those years that he came back were not the best years of his life."