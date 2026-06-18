Hillary Clinton declines to endorse Graham Platner while calling his scandals "bumps on the road"

New York, New York - During an interview with New Yorker editor David Remnick, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton avoided endorsing Maine's Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (l.) avoided endorsing Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner during an interview with the New Yorker. © Collage: AFP/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images & AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"I feel about him the way I feel about any candidate," Clinton said when asked whether she supports Platner's bid to become the next senator for Maine. "I want to see what kind of candidate he actually turns out to be."

"The bumps on the road that he has experienced, and some of the things he has said…," she continued, before being cut off by Remnick, who asked what she meant by "bumps on the road."

"Clearly, bumps on the road, in terms of some of his prior behavior, some of his prior statements," Clinton explained.

"I will tell you, I served with Susan Collins. She is going to be very hard to beat, and it’s going to be a tough election."

Clinton went on to express the view that the Democrats' most important mission right now is to regain control of the House of Representatives, and hopefully the Senate, in the 2026 midterms.

"I think the House has to be the primary objective. And then, once that election is behind us, you're going to have ten or twelve pretty good candidates, in my view, running in 2028," she said.

Her decision not to offer Platner an endorsement and instead offer a lukewarm analysis of his race for the Senate comes only a week after the oyster farmer won a thumping victory in Maine's Democratic primaries.