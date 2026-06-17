Graham Platner narrowly ahead of Susan Collins in latest post-primaries poll

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (l.) is narrowly ahead of incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the latest poll. © Collage: AFP/CJ Gunther/Getty Images & AFP/Kent Nishimura

A new Wick poll, conducted in partnership with 2WAY, surveyed 1,008 likely Maine voters and found that the state remains highly competitive.

According to the poll, Platner is leading Collins by only about two points, 47.6% to 45.4%. As a result, the potential outcome of the midterm elections in November currently falls well within the margin of error.

While a two-point lead would be positive for most candidates, Platner's current lead is significantly down from where it was only a few months ago, when he had a double-figure lead in some polls. As recently as May, Platner was showing a 7% lead.

Platner's standing has been significantly damaged by recent scandals. The Collins campaign has seized on the negative press, already spending $100 million on attack ads.

Mere days before he clinched a massive victory in the Democratic primary, a former girlfriend accused him of "unsettling" behavior, physical abuse, and being "toxic" towards women.

In response, Platner denied the allegations – brought on by a Republican activist with links to the Collins campaign – and accused his ex-girlfriend of being a "lifelong GOP operative."

The scandal came only days after Platner's campaign was damaged by a sexting scandal, which prompted his wife, Amy Gertner, to issue a public statement.

Platner's Senate bid has taken a hit from the negative headlines, but he has still maintained a consistent lead over Collins in most polls.