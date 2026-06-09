Are Graham Platner's scandals taking a toll as Maine's primaries kick off?
Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner is largely expected to win Tuesday's Democratic primaries, despite a spate of damaging scandals which have plagued his campaign over the last week.
After Maine Governor Janet Mills suspended her campaign in late April, Platner not only became the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, but enjoyed weeks of positive polling and hype.
Under the pressure of multiple damaging scandals, Platner's campaign stumbled last week. While it might not have hurt his chances of securing a victory in Tuesday's primary election, the news seems to have weakened his standing against incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins.
A new poll from Tavern Research effectively guts the commanding lead Platner had over Collins in polls just two weeks ago, giving the oyster farmer a lead of only 51%, with his opponent picking up 49% in a one-on-one race.
It's only one poll, but it comes after a devastating week for Platner, who was first hit with a sexting scandal and then accused of abuse and "unsettling" behavior by a Republican activist ex-girlfriend.
Despite the damage, Platner seems to have bounced back over the weekend when it comes to prediction betting odds. Last week, he dipped to near-parity with Collins, at 52%, but has since bounced back up to a little under 60%.
Platner receives mixed reactions from Maine voters
Among Democratic voters, support for Platner is varied. 59-year-old Democrat Darcy Halvorsen told Politico that while she was a fan of his, the sexting scandal has seriously shaken her confidence.
"I'm feeling very let down, disappointed," Halvorsen said. "Because I don't think it was handled well. I don't think he took responsibility for it."
One voter told Politico they're concerned about Platner's viability as a candidate because "it just seems like one thing after another." Another had a different perspective, declaring "Mainers don't want to see one of their own cut down at the knees."
In the hours leading up to the primary elections on Tuesday, various pundits shared generally pessimistic views on Platner's campaign chances when it comes to the midterms in December.
Bloomberg's Greg Ryan wrote that the latest batch of scandals has turned "what had looked like a coronation into a test of whether he's a viable candidate."
Platner's supporters from within the left wing of the Democratic Party, however, have stood firmly behind his candidacy. That includes Congressman Ro Khanna, who defended Platner over the weekend.
"We reject, unequivocally, misogyny. But you know who else rejects it? Graham Platner," Khanna said. "He understood that those years that he came back were not the best years of his life."
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also stood by Platner, telling the National Press Club on Monday, "I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that Graham Platner is the next senator from the state of Maine."
"He denies it, she says something else, but what I do know is that there are people in the United States Senate right now who are not saints," Sanders said.
Cover photo: AFP/Laura Brett/Getty Images