Are Graham Platner's scandals taking a toll as Maine's primaries kick off?

By Evan Williams

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner is largely expected to win Tuesday's Democratic primaries, despite a spate of damaging scandals which have plagued his campaign over the last week.

Platner receives mixed reactions from Maine voters

Maine candidate Graham Platner enjoys loyal support from his core fan base, but concerns are swelling as to how he can unseat Senator Susan Collins. © AFP/Laura Brett/Getty Images Among Democratic voters, support for Platner is varied. 59-year-old Democrat Darcy Halvorsen told Politico that while she was a fan of his, the sexting scandal has seriously shaken her confidence. "I'm feeling very let down, disappointed," Halvorsen said. "Because I don't think it was handled well. I don't think he took responsibility for it." One voter told Politico they're concerned about Platner's viability as a candidate because "it just seems like one thing after another." Another had a different perspective, declaring "Mainers don't want to see one of their own cut down at the knees." Migration ICE allows New Jersey governor to visit Delaney Hall – but not meet any people detained there In the hours leading up to the primary elections on Tuesday, various pundits shared generally pessimistic views on Platner's campaign chances when it comes to the midterms in December. Bloomberg's Greg Ryan wrote that the latest batch of scandals has turned "what had looked like a coronation into a test of whether he's a viable candidate." Platner's supporters from within the left wing of the Democratic Party, however, have stood firmly behind his candidacy. That includes Congressman Ro Khanna, who defended Platner over the weekend. "We reject, unequivocally, misogyny. But you know who else rejects it? Graham Platner," Khanna said. "He understood that those years that he came back were not the best years of his life." Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also stood by Platner, telling the National Press Club on Monday, "I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that Graham Platner is the next senator from the state of Maine."