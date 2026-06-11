JD Vance says Israel's Netanyahu has "gotten some things wrong" amid Iran war

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance acknowledged differences with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview excerpt released Wednesday, saying the Israeli leader had "gotten some things wrong" in the Middle East war .

Vice President JD Vance (l.) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the latter's office in Jerusalem on October 22, 2025. © NATHAN HOWARD / POOL / AFP

Vance emphasized that Israel is a close partner of the US, but noted that "sometimes, we have interests that are perfectly aligned and sometimes, we have interests that are misaligned," according to a clip posted on X by CBS News.

"What I've seen with the prime minister is that he aggressively asserts the interests of his country," Vance said in the interview, which is to be broadcast in full on Sunday. "Sometimes that means we're on the same page, and sometimes it means that we're not."

Relations between Donald Trump and Netanyahu have been notably strained in recent weeks, with the US president going as far as calling the Israeli leader "crazy" in a recent phone call, according to Axios.

Netanyahu gave the green light for strikes against Iran over the weekend, against Trump's wishes.

"They've been a great partner in a lot of ways, but we also have to focus on what is in America's best interest, and where that diverges, we – unfortunately for the Israelis – have to choose the side of the American people," said Vance.

Asked if Netanyahu had made mistakes in how he has worked with Washington on Iran, the vice president said "he's certainly gotten some things wrong," but declined to specify what they were.