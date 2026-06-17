Kamala Harris says she's "not surprised" Trump may be using DOJ to target Gavin Newsom

Vienna, Austria - Former Vice President Kamala Harris has shared her thoughts after California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed President Donald Trump 's administration launched an investigation into him and his wife.

During a recent event, Kamala Harris said she was "not surprised" that Donald Trump may have directed the Justice Department to target Gavin Newsom. © Collage: Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP & JOE KLAMAR / AFP

During a panel at the Austrian World Summit of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative on Tuesday, Harris – who lost to Trump in the 2024 election – argued that the president made it clear during his campaign that he would "go after his political enemies using the Department of Justice" if he won re-election.

"I am not surprised that he may be using the Department of Justice to go after a political enemy in the current governor of California," she said of Newsom.

Her remarks came after Newsom claimed in a social media post Monday that Trump had directed his DOJ to investigate him and his wife in an attempt to find something to prosecute them over, describing it as a "personal vendetta."

A source familiar with the investigations conversely told the AFP that they were instead launched by the Sacramento-based US attorney for the Eastern District of California a year ago and were triggered by information from whistleblowers.

Newsom has vehemently denied those claims.