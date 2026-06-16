Newson's accusations of Trump-led DOJ investigations called into question

Washington DC - Federal investigations into California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom stem from whistleblower complaints and were not launched by the Justice Department in Washington, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Gavin Newsom (r.) accused President Trump of targeted him and his wife in a criminal probe driven by a "personal vendetta." © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

Newsom, a likely Democratic White House contender in 2028, accused Republican President Donald Trump on Monday of launching a criminal investigation into him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, as a "personal vendetta."

The source familiar with the investigations told AFP that the probes were not initiated by "main Justice" but were begun about a year ago by the Sacramento-based US attorney for the Eastern District of California and were triggered by information from whistleblowers.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the investigations were focused on "tax activity" involving Newsom's wife, a documentary filmmaker, and activities related to his former chief of staff and possibly current aides.

Dana Williamson, a former Newsom chief of staff, pleaded guilty in May to bank and wire fraud and other felony charges stemming from a position she held prior to working for the governor.

The source was not in a position to confirm whether Williamson's case had any links with the current investigations into the California governor.

Newsom, in a video on Monday, said federal agents had questioned friends and associates of him and his wife and have been sifting through "years and years of random documents."