Rubio and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discuss Israel withdrawal in Washington talks

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Washington on Sunday, a State Department official told AFP, after the latest round of Lebanon-Israel talks wrapped up in Italy.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l) held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Sunday. © Collage: REUTERS

It is the first trip to Washington by a Lebanese head of state since Michel Sleiman was received by Barack Obama in 2009.

The Lebanese president's office said Aoun would meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Aoun planned talks "on the situation in Lebanon and ways to strengthen the ceasefire" as well as on "the withdrawal of Israel from the Lebanese regions it occupies," his office said.

Israel and Lebanon – which do not have formal diplomatic relations – began US-sponsored negotiations in April aimed at reaching a peace deal and permanently ending the Israel-Hezbollah war.

On June 26, they reached a framework agreement in Washington under which the Israeli military is to withdraw from southern Lebanon and the Lebanese army is to deploy, starting with two "pilot zones."

The agreement is contingent on the disarmament of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which has flatly rejected both the deal and the Israel-Lebanon negotiations that underpin it.

Following the latest round of talks last week in Rome, Israel and Lebanon "agreed on the structure and guidelines" for implementing the pilot zones, a US official said.

Hezbollah pulled Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2, when it began striking Israel in support of its backer Iran.

Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground invasion, and despite a ceasefire, it continues sporadic attacks and holds territory in the south in what it describes as a "security zone."