Max Miller shares bizarre defense of "shockingly reckless" photos of his daughter
Washington DC - Ohio Congressman Max Miller is facing heightened scrutiny after his attorney shared sensitive images of his young daughter amid the politician's ongoing abuse scandal.
According to Politico, Miller's ex-wife, Emily Moreno, recently accused him of sharing their daughter's name and an image that "could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material" in a trove of material he published online on Sunday in an effort to clear his name.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Miller's attorney Aaron Minc announced he was "solely responsible" for putting together the documents, and apologized to everyone involved.
The incident comes as Miller has been facing calls to resign and drop his bid for re-election after reports revealed allegations of drug use, misogyny, verbal abuse, and violent behavior against multiple women.
Later on Tuesday, Miller sat for an interview with CNN, during which anchor Jake Tapper pressed him on publishing the photo, describing it as "shockingly reckless."
Miller dismissed the description and insisted it was being "taken out of context" as "there was no genitalia exposed," and repeatedly slammed the media for trying to push "salacious" headlines.
MAGA plays defense for Max Miller
The interview grew combative as Miller was pressed on several other allegations against him, to which he again gave bizarre excuses and defenses.
When asked when he last used illegal drugs, Miller said he couldn't give "a timeframe," and then accused the media of trying to catch him for partaking in "testosterone replacement" treatment pushed by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Despite all of the damning allegations and the political liability he has become ahead of the November midterms, MAGA Republicans have chosen to back him.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump – who enthusiastically endorsed Miller in a previous race – dismissed the scandal, insisting "so far, it's accusations."
When asked on Tuesday about Miller's claim that he stands behind him, House Speaker Mike Johnson argued that while the allegations are "serious," he insisted the GOP should "allow this process to play out" rather than ask him to drop out of the race.
When pressed on the fact that Miller has been vocal about the fact that he does not like or support the speaker, Johnson still defended him, adding, "I don't return the fire."
Cover photo: Wade Vandervort / AFP