Max Miller shares bizarre defense of "shockingly reckless" photos of his daughter

Washington DC - Ohio Congressman Max Miller is facing heightened scrutiny after his attorney shared sensitive images of his young daughter amid the politician's ongoing abuse scandal.

In a recent interview, Congressman Max Miller responded to criticism he is facing after his lawyer shared sensitive images of his daughter to the public. © Wade Vandervort / AFP

According to Politico, Miller's ex-wife, Emily Moreno, recently accused him of sharing their daughter's name and an image that "could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material" in a trove of material he published online on Sunday in an effort to clear his name.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Miller's attorney Aaron Minc announced he was "solely responsible" for putting together the documents, and apologized to everyone involved.

The incident comes as Miller has been facing calls to resign and drop his bid for re-election after reports revealed allegations of drug use, misogyny, verbal abuse, and violent behavior against multiple women.

Later on Tuesday, Miller sat for an interview with CNN, during which anchor Jake Tapper pressed him on publishing the photo, describing it as "shockingly reckless."

Miller dismissed the description and insisted it was being "taken out of context" as "there was no genitalia exposed," and repeatedly slammed the media for trying to push "salacious" headlines.