Newsom brutally trolls Paxton with Epstein-themed energy drink jab

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l) brutally trolled Texas Attorney General and US Senate hopeful Ken Paxton (r.) © Collage: AFP/Jim Watson & AFP/Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

"MAGA investigating energy drinks before holding Epstein p*dophiles accountable," Newsom's Press Office declared in a Saturday post to X.

His comment came in response to an announcement by Paxton, who only weeks ago defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn in Texas' Republican primary runoff for the US Senate.

Paxton had announced an investigation into the Celsius energy drink company, alleging that its low-calorie, caffeinated drink Alani Nu was being inappropriately marketed towards children.

"Each 12-oz can contains 200 mg of caffeine... This is a level medical professionals consider dangerous for children and adolescents," Paxton's press release revealed.

"Despite this, the brand employs colorful packaging, playful design elements, and youth-oriented branding strategies that appeal directly to younger consumers, raising serious questions about whether the company is deliberately marketing a potentially harmful product to an at-risk population."

The investigation was mocked by not only Newsom, but countless people on X, who pointed to a variety of damaging scandals, such as felony security fraud charges he settled in 2024, as evidence of corruption.

Constituents also pointed to other priorities that should take precedence over the energy drink investigation, such as Texas' drinking water problem, Epstein, and Paxton's past.

Championed by President Donald Trump, Paxton has been under scrutiny for reducing the charges against Adam Hoffman, who faced a life sentence for sexually abusing a child, to a single day behind bars. A judge subsequently raised the sentence to 60 days.