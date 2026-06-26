Raphael Warnock says Democratic Party believes Israel has "right to exist"

Washington DC - Senator Raphael Warnock said the Democratic Party believes the State of Israel has a "right to exist," amid growing public outrage over the atrocities in Palestine .

Senator Raphael Warnock said the Democratic Party is "a party that believes in Israel's right to exist" in an interview aired this week. © ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"We are a party that believes in Israel's right to exist," Warnock said in a CNN interview on Wednesday.

The Georgia Democrat had been asked to share his thoughts on the future of the party after several Democratic Socialists of America members won their congressional primary elections in New York on Tuesday.

"Everyday people aren't caught up in the weeds of these ideological arguments. They want to know who sees them," Warnock responded, calling the Democratic Party a "big tent party" that is "currently expanding the bounds of our family."

Host Kasie Hunt then asked the senator what he thought about "some Jewish Americans or pro-Israel Americans" saying they feel "not welcome in the Democratic tent."

"Do you think the Democratic Party should be fundamentally pro-Israel?" Hunt questioned.

That's when Warnock affirmed Israel's supposed "right to exist."

"What I want is an Israel that is safe and secure and that is at peace with its neighbors – and a two-state solution that honors the humanity of all the people in that region," he said.