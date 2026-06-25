Rubio warns of "total chaos" if tolls are imposed on Strait of Hormuz

Manama, Bahrain - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday warned of "total chaos" if ships were charged to pass through the vital Strait of Hormuz, as Oman said it too rejected imposing fees.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned against the imposition of tolls on the Strait of Hormuz as he met with his Omani counterpart on Thursday. © ERIC LEE / POOL / AFP

The comments from Rubio and his Omani counterpart came after the top US diplomat met with Gulf foreign ministers at the end of a three-day regional tour.

Iran and Oman, which straddle the narrow waterway, had earlier said they were considering charging costs related to the strait, insisting they held sovereignty over it.

The Hormuz normally carries one-fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas, but it was all but closed by Iran during the Middle East war, sending energy prices soaring.

"International waterways do not belong to any nation state. This is a foundational principle in the world today, without which the world would be in total chaos," Rubio told a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Bahrain.

"If, in fact, we accepted that you can charge money to use an international waterway because it happens to be near your territorial space, well then, this will spread throughout the world like a contagion."

Iran lifted its blockade of the Hormuz after it struck an initial deal with the US to end the Middle East war, and negotiations on a permanent settlement of the conflict are ongoing.

Before Rubio's remarks, Iran reiterated that ships must seek its authorization before crossing.

But Oman also announced a new temporary route through the strait running close to its coast, which Iran appeared to denounce.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi told Thursday's meeting that "future arrangements regarding the Strait do not entail the imposition of any transit fees", his ministry said.