Texas Senate candidates James Talarico and Ken Paxton deadlocked in a tie as midterms approach
Austin, Texas - Senate candidate James Talarico has seen a rapid rise in popularity ahead of the November midterms, but is it enough to defeat his GOP rival Ken Paxton?
A recent New York Times/Siena poll – which surveyed 656 likely Texas voters between June 19 and June 27 – found that Talarico and Paxton are tied at 47%.
Talarico – who managed to defeat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primaries – has become a rising star in a state that tends to consistently vote red.
Democratic hopefuls now believe he may be able to turn the Senate seat blue for the first time in decades.
A Texas Public Opinion Research poll published in April found Talarico holding a commanding lead over all potential Republican candidates.
With Paxton, the results showed Talarico ahead with 46% to 41%, a +5-point lead.
But Paxton holds sway in Texas with years of experience as the state's Attorney General, and he recently got a strong endorsement from President Donald Trump.
Paxton – a staunch Christian conservative – is also in the midst of a messy divorce from his wife, Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, which is believed to have stemmed from his infidelity. The Senate candidate was recently seen traveling to Iceland with a woman reported to be his mistress as divorce proceedings continue.
The poll also found that the majority of those surveyed believe Talarico has good character and the right moral values, while Paxton – whom many viewed as "too extreme" – does not.
Cover photo: Collage: Brandon Bell & Rick Kern / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP