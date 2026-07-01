Texas Senate candidates James Talarico and Ken Paxton deadlocked in a tie as midterms approach

Austin, Texas - Senate candidate James Talarico has seen a rapid rise in popularity ahead of the November midterms, but is it enough to defeat his GOP rival Ken Paxton?

A recent New York Times/Siena poll of likely Texas voters found that Senate candidates Ken Paxton (l.) and James Talarico are deadlocked in a tie. © Collage: Brandon Bell & Rick Kern / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A recent New York Times/Siena poll – which surveyed 656 likely Texas voters between June 19 and June 27 – found that Talarico and Paxton are tied at 47%.

Talarico – who managed to defeat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primaries – has become a rising star in a state that tends to consistently vote red.

Democratic hopefuls now believe he may be able to turn the Senate seat blue for the first time in decades.

A Texas Public Opinion Research poll published in April found Talarico holding a commanding lead over all potential Republican candidates.

With Paxton, the results showed Talarico ahead with 46% to 41%, a +5-point lead.

But Paxton holds sway in Texas with years of experience as the state's Attorney General, and he recently got a strong endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Paxton – a staunch Christian conservative – is also in the midst of a messy divorce from his wife, Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, which is believed to have stemmed from his infidelity. The Senate candidate was recently seen traveling to Iceland with a woman reported to be his mistress as divorce proceedings continue.