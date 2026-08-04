Troy Jackson slams Elon Musk's massive midterm election spending plan: "He doesn't care about us"

Augusta, Maine - Troy Jackson , Maine's new Democratic candidate for the US Senate, slammed tech billionaire Elon Musk for reportedly spending more than $100 million on the midterm elections.

Maine Democrat Troy Jackson (l) slammed tech billionaire Elon Musk (r) for funneling huge amounts of money into the Republicans' midterm campaign. © Collage: AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images & IMAGO/Image Press Agency

Recent reports suggest Musk is gearing up to spend significant amounts of money on bolstering the Republican midterm campaign over the following months.

According to Axios, the tech billionaire's America PAC will focus on paying for extensive door-knocking, digital advertising, and direct mail blasts. It was estimated by the New York Times that he may spend between $100–120 million.

While the sum pales in comparison to Musk's $250 million contribution to President Donald Trump's election campaign in 2024, it will add to the GOP's already lucrative funding pool, which is expected to outspend the Democrats by at least $300 million.

Musk's reported election spending is expected to target Senate races in Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, and Ohio, in particular.

Democratic candidate Troy Jackson had a late start to the race, after Graham Platner's run imploded amid shocking sexual assault allegations.

Despite that, he's already taken the fight to Musk, responding to the recent reports with a damning video in which he accused him of trying to buy US elections.

"Apparently, Elon Musk has gotten off Twitter long enough to realize that he's got a real problem here in Maine," Jackson said in the video. "The problem is me and you, working to try and get a government that we should have, that we deserve."

"He wants to have people that are totally beholden to him and Donald Trump," he said.