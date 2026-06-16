Mamdani talks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored NYC wedding – was he invited?

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani seemingly confirmed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored plans to tie the knot in the city's iconic Madison Square Garden arena, but did the politician manage to score a coveted invite?

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r.) appeared to confirm the rumors that Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce plan to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mamdani spoke about the strength of the Big Apple's police department on Monday as he discussed the security measures in place for the many high-profile events going on in the city this summer.

He emphasized that as America's largest city, New York is "used to big events," per Page Six.

This includes the 2026 World Cup, which has tapped MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to host eight matches – including the final.

"We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run," Mamdani continued. "We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding – all happening at the same time – and we are so excited to welcome the world here."

The mayor's casual mention of Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce appeared to confirm the chatter that the 36-year-old pop star will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden, and on Tuesday, a report from TMZ claimed that the couple is having a massive stage specially built for the ceremony.

While the well-secured venue is believed to have been selected to keep things as private as possible, the wedding is expected to welcome a flood of famous faces – could that include Mamdani?

When asked if he was invited or planning to go, the 34-year-old replied, "No and no."

"I wish them a lovely wedding. I'll listen to Only The Young at home on my own," Mamdani added, name-dropping a Swift deep-cut. The 2020 track is a fitting favorite for the mayor, as it is a protest song inspired by the 2018 midterm elections.