Pentagon to ask Congress for $80 billion for Iran war and other bills

Washington DC - The US Defense Department will ask Congress to approve around $80 billion to cover costs from the Iran war and other expenses, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg shared a request with Congress for $80 billion to cover the costs of the Iran war and other expenses. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

President Donald Trump has faced backlash from Americans who accuse him of pouring billions of taxpayer dollars into the Middle East conflict while oil prices and inflation skyrocket in the US.

Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg shared the request with lawmakers this week, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Pentagon leaders have said they risk running out of money for operations in the coming months unless Congress passes a new wartime spending bill, the newspaper said.

The military may need to cut back on training and troop deployment along the US-Mexico border as part of Trump's immigration crackdown, it added.

The Pentagon said last month the cost of the war with Iran had climbed to nearly $29 billion, although Democrats and other critics of the war have suggested the true cost – including damage inflicted by Iran – could be far higher.

Concerns over the war straining US weapons stockpiles also deepened last month after Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao cited the conflict as a reason for pausing arms sales to Taiwan.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed the idea when asked in an interview if there was a crisis in munitions stockpiles.