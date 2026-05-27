Trump refuses to bring home US citizens exposed to Ebola – where will they go instead?

Washington DC – Rather than bringing them back to the US, President Donald Trump's administration plans to open a quarantine center for citizens infected with Ebola .

The Trump administration is planning to quarantine any citizens infected with Ebola in Kenya, rather than bring them back home for treatment in the US. © AFP/Glody Murhabazi

The US will open the center in Kenya, the Wall Street Journal first reported on Tuesday, in an attempt to reduce the risk that an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo could reach North America.

The facility will primarily be intended to treat and quarantine Americans who test positive for the virus or have been exposed to it, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The center seeks to serve Americans "who would need to quickly get out of DRC and quarantine," one administration official said.

The World Health Organization has recorded 10 confirmed Ebola deaths, 220 suspected deaths, and 900 suspected cases in the DRC since mid-May.

The quarantine center was awaiting sign-off Tuesday from authorities in Kenya, where no cases of the disease have yet been confirmed.

The news also comes after a US doctor who contracted Ebola while working in DRC was flown to Germany last week for treatment. Reports suggested that his evacuation to a hospital in Berlin was made necessary when the White House refused to have him expatriated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that lawful US permanent residents who have been in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last 21 days cannot currently enter the US.